SWAT team arrests man who held two women hostage in Queen Anne

A SWAT team arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Queen Anne residence and held two women against their will Wednesday afternoon.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says officers responded to a residence near the corner of 15th Ave. W and W Boston St. at around 2:45 p.m.

Seattle Police Department

When officers arrived, they learned the 49-year-old suspect entered the room, claimed he had a knife and threatened to harm both women.

The SPD's Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT officers quickly arrived at the scene.

SWAT officers managed to get inside the room, and bring the suspect into custody. Authorities say both victims were uninjured in the process.

RELATED: WSP seeks witnesses of 2-car shootout on I-5 in Kent

Police say they did recover a knife from the scene.

The 49-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail for unlawful imprisonment.