WSP seeks witnesses of 2-car shootout on I-5 in Kent

Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of a shooting that broke out between two cars on I-5 early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, troopers were in the middle of a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., on northbound I-5 near S 272nd St in Kent. While they were talking to another driver, they heard gunshots nearby and saw two cars speeding toward them.

Troopers say people in both cars were shooting at each other, so they initiated a pursuit.

They were unable to catch up with the suspect cars, as other drivers slowed down to avoid the gunfire.

Authorities believe the suspect cars exited to S 272nd St, but they lost sight of them. There have been no injuries reported from the shooting.

The suspect vehicles are described as a white SUV and black sedan, make and model unknown for both.

Anyone with information on the shooting, the suspects or vehicles is urged to contact WSP Det. Hanson at Tim.Hanson@wsp.wa.gov.