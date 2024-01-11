Seattle Police: Man threatens woman, shoots himself during police pursuit

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after allegedly stalking and threatening a woman, then shooting himself when police went to arrest him.

A woman called 911 early Wednesday evening saying a known man was threatening her daughter at work, reportedly saying he was going to kill her. Police went to the workplace in Queen Anne around 8:30 p.m. and spoke to the 22-year-old daughter.

She told police the suspect, a 24-year-old man, came into the store several times and demanded she close early and leave with him.

At one point, the man took her phone and said he would kill her if she did not close the store and go with him. He reportedly had a firearm on him. The victim said he went and waited in his car outside the store.

Police also learned she had filed a no-contact court order against the man.

Officers went to contact the man, who sped off in his car. Police followed and the suspect crashed into several cars on the way to southbound I-5.

Eventually, the suspect’s car took too much damage and shut off on the shoulder of the freeway. He then got out of the car and ran, then jumped over the barricade onto northbound I-5.

Officers ran after the man, who then took out his gun and shot himself and fell to the ground.

Police caught up with the suspect, who was still alive, and provided medical aid. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect’s car was impounded, the firearm was recovered, and the victim’s cell phone was returned to her.

Once the man is out of the hospital, police will book him into King County Jail for felony harassment, robbery, eluding and unlawful possession of a firearm.