Docs: Uber driver nearly hit suspect, apologized before being shot to death

New court documents reveal what led up to the deadly shooting of a local Uber driver in Edmonds last week.

The EPD says the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Alex M. Waggoner, was nearly hit by Abdulkadir Shariif Gedi as he was crossing a crosswalk on the southbound lanes of Edmonds Way on the night of January 3. Court documents state Gedi was distracted by his phone, as seen from the interior camera of his vehicle.

One witness said Waggoner had to quickly move forward to avoid being hit by Gedi's vehicle, and that Waggoner possibly yelled "f**k you" or "f**k" at the driver.

Gedi rolled down his window and appeared to begin to say "sorry" when Waggoner began shooting multiple rounds at him, according to the court documents.

Around the same time witnesses began calling 911, Waggoner was seen frantically running back to his apartment, saying, "baby, holy s**t! Let me in right now!" and "did you hear that?"

Police say two loaded pistols were found in Waggoner's possession upon his arrest, and he was also wearing body armor.

During his interview with police, Waggoner admitted he had been drinking that night and was walking to a nearby Safeway to buy more. Waggoner also confessed to shooting the driver after he almost hit him, saying he grossly overreacted and was sorry for what he did, according to court documents.

Waggoner was transported to the Snohomish County Jail where he was booked for second-degree murder.

Waggoner has been involved in more than 10 different Edmonds PD calls since October 2020. He was arrested once for domestic violence assault in 2020 and the remainder of the reports were verbal domestic disputes.

Police said Waggoner fit the description of the suspect, was wearing the same shoes at the time of the shooting, and was known to "fly off the handle at any moment."

Waggoner's next court appearance is on Thursday at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.