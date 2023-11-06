Seattle PD: Suspect tried to stab man while riding on bike

Seattle Police arrested a man accused of riding his bike by a victim and trying to stab them.

Authorities say around 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, a 28-year-old man was sitting in a chair out front of a restaurant on Dexter Ave N and Highland Dr. He said a suspect rode by on a bicycle yelling expletives at him.

The suspect then tried to stab him from the bike, but the victim leaned away and was not hurt.

The victim and a witness watched as the suspect rode north on Dexter Ave, and provided a suspect description to police after calling 911.

Officers shortly after found the 38-year-old suspect about a mile away on Dexter Ave. He was positively identified by the victim and was arrested.

Police also seized a paring knife and bicycle for evidence.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for assault.