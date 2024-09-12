Seattle Public Schools parents voice concerns over closures, rezoning

As the Seattle Public Schools (SPS) moves forward with potential closures and rezoning plans to navigate a difficult financial situation, a $100 million deficit; parents are raising concerns about the impact these changes will have on students, families, and neighborhoods.

Many are worried that splitting established school communities will lead to emotional and academic consequences for students.

The Decision-Making Process

When asked about the decision to potentially close schools, the district’s well-resourced schools officer, Dr. Marin Campbell, explained that the district has been transparent over the past year, engaging the community in meetings and sharing updates.

However, despite efforts to keep families informed, many parents were caught off guard when they received an email outlining proposed school closures.

"I immediately read the message and just had the wind knocked out of me because we weren't, we weren't really expecting this," said Jordan Williams, whose 6-year-old son attends Lafayette, one of the schools proposed closures list.

Campbell acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, explaining that the district had shared that there would be an announcement during the week of September 9, and despite communication efforts, no easy way exists to deliver such significant news.

The decision was based on long-term structural issues, including declining enrollment and a growing budget deficit that the district has been battling for decades.

Lynne Morris, a parent at McGilvra Elementary, expressed frustration over the proposed changes.

"It would impact us a lot because they’re splitting the McGilvra zone, and it’s heartbreaking," Morris said. "We have friendships—true friendships—of children, parents, and families. Now, some are going in one direction, and others in the opposite. It’s truly heartbreaking."

Morris, like many parents, had prepared for the possibility of McGilvra being included in the district’s list of closures but was not ready for the division it would cause.

"What’s really upsetting is that my children are losing their friends. It happens on both sides—our friends live on the other side of Madison," she said. "I’ve watched these kids grow up since kindergarten. It’s devastating to think they won’t get to finish growing up together."

Parents also emphasized the unique benefits of smaller schools, which foster a strong sense of community and individualized learning. "It makes it feel like a community. That’s something a small school offers," Morris added.

She expressed doubt that the district’s plan would result in long-term savings, citing a lack of evidence to support such claims. "It doesn’t seem logical. There may be short-term savings, but they haven’t proven the plan will address the budget deficit in the long run," Morris said.

Alice Appleton, another McGilvra parent, shared her frustration with SPS’s approach. "I’m angry," Appleton said, claiming that other major cities have tried similar strategies with disappointing outcomes.

Chicago took a similar approach closing down 50 schools in 2013. According to NPR, Chicago’s school closures were meant to address a $1 billion deficit, but the current shortfall is still $628 million, and enrollment losses have only accelerated.

"I don’t know why SPS expects to get a different outcome using the same failed playbook that hasn’t worked in other cities across the country," Appleton said. The mother voiced concern about the potential chaos that could result from the closures.

"I do not trust that they can actually pull it off effectively. I think it’s going to be chaos," she said.

The concerns aren’t limited to McGilvra. Jordan Williams, a parent at Lafayette Elementary, highlighted the critical role the school plays for her 6-year-old son, who is autistic and has ADHD.

"I can’t even begin to count the ways that Lafayette has helped my son," Williams said. "He’s been there since preschool, and every adult he holds near and dear is at that school. We don’t have family in the area, so we lean heavily on our village—and that is our village."

Williams worried about the negative impact moving her son to another school could have on his education. "Having to move him somewhere else could be detrimental," she said.

"This could potentially mean our son never sees his favorite grown-ups again. For a child who needs extra time to process information, how is he going to process never seeing his favorite teachers again, never seeing his vice principal again?"

Addressing Parent Concerns

One of the critical concerns for parents is that closing schools may solve only a small portion of the problem. Dr. Campbell affirmed that while it may seem like only a fraction, reducing the deficit by a third is significant and necessary for creating a sustainable district in the future.

Failure to make these cuts would lead to more severe reductions elsewhere, such as teacher layoffs and diminished support for schools and students.

The schools at risk of closing are scattered across the district, according to Dr. Marni Campbell, the district’s well-resourced schools officer. She emphasized that diversity and inclusion remain a priority in addressing the closures.

She emphasized that many smaller, underfunded schools disproportionately serve students of color. The closures are designed to right-size the district, creating stronger, better-resourced schools with more comprehensive support systems in place, ensuring that students of color, as well as those with special needs, are better served in the future.

The Impact on Families and Students

Parents like Williams are concerned about the potential loss of specialized programs like special education or neuro-diverse programs, particularly in schools that cater to specific needs.

Dr. Campbell responded by explaining that while choice schools were initially created to address overcapacity, they now sometimes pull resources away from neighborhood schools. The district’s aim is to ensure that neighborhood schools remain strong and well-resourced, although feedback from the community on the two proposed plans is welcomed.

Williams also emphasized the broader community effects, stating that closing schools could affect neighborhoods, local businesses, and the schools that would absorb the displaced students. "This is not just numbers. These are lives," she said. "We’re hopeful that by explaining that this doesn’t work for us—by sending emails and letters—we can stop this."

Moving Forward

Dr. Campbell concluded by recognizing the emotional toll this process takes on families, teachers, and students. She stated that while the district understands the grief associated with losing a school, they are hopeful that the long-term benefits, such as enhanced staffing stability and improved educational opportunities, will outweigh the short-term challenges.

The district is actively seeking feedback from the community to refine its plans and ensure that transitions are as smooth as possible. The ultimate goal is to create a financially stable, vibrant district that serves all students equitably.

FOX 13 questioned how the district can ensure that this plan will work and that they won't be facing another budget crisis in a few years. Dr. Campbell responded by expressing confidence in the district's financial analysis and commitment to making decisions that will strengthen the district for the next 20 to 30 years.

Parents across the district are calling for greater consideration and empathy from SPS in its decision-making process. "It feels like there's no compassion in this plan, no empathy," Morris said. "They need to listen to parents."

As the community continues to rally against the closures, many remain hopeful that their voices will be heard. "I’m still hopeful we can stop this," Morris said. "If we do the work and it happens anyway, it’ll just be what it is."

