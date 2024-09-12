Fair worker’s act of kindness creates special day for WA boy with autism

A touching video posted on TikTok has captured the hearts of many, showing the compassion of a Washington State Fair worker toward a child with Autism and sensory sensitivity.

The video, shared by Abby from Spanaway, mother of young Solomon, details an interaction that made the fair experience extraordinary for their family.

Abby shared how they initially started using TikTok to connect with other people who have family members with Autism.

She says she often struggles with outings due to Solomon’s complex medical needs, including autism and epilepsy.

The family had rarely attended community events, fearing the sensory overload that could overwhelm Solomon. But on this special day, they ventured to the fair, prepared for the unexpected.

Within just 15 minutes of arriving, they approached a booth run by a fair worker who, without hesitation, engaged Solomon in a way Abby had never experienced.

"She was just so remarkable," Abby recalled. "Nobody else interacts like that." The worker treated Solomon as she would any other child, recognizing his capabilities and making him feel seen.

For Abby, it was a moment of profound relief, knowing that someone understood her son’s needs and made the day easier for him.

This moment is a testament to the fair’s commitment to becoming a sensory-inclusive environment. Thanks to a partnership with KultureCity, a nonprofit specializing in sensory accessibility, over 50% of the fair staff underwent training to better support guests with sensory needs.

The fair introduced quiet zones, headphone zones, and sensory bags filled with items like fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones, and communication cards.

These thoughtful measures ensured that families like Abby’s could enjoy a day out without feeling overwhelmed or excluded.

The fair worker’s kindness was especially meaningful for Solomon, who lost his speech after a prolonged seizure at age three. Since then, Abby explained, it had been challenging to engage him in public spaces.

But on this day, thanks to that compassionate worker, the family could enjoy a seamless, joyful experience at the fair.

"She treated him like everybody else," Abby emphasized, adding that the worker presumed competence and encouraged Solomon to participate. "She gave us that opportunity to try, and it was just magical."

This video is a reminder that with a little understanding and effort, inclusivity can transform everyday moments into lifelong memories for families who often feel on the margins of such experiences. For Abby and her family, this wasn’t just a day at the fair but it was a breakthrough.

