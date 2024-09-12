Online posts prompt Seattle Public Schools to add security on campuses

Multiple Seattle Public Schools (SPS) will have added campus security on Thursday following the launch of a police investigation into several potentially threatening social media posts.

On Wednesday, the principal of Lincoln High School emailed parents and staff to report possible online threats made towards their school, Hamilton International and McClure Middle Schools. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, classes were scheduled to begin with a shelter-in-place procedure, meaning school activities would proceed as planned, with all external doors locked and monitored.

The shelter-in-place procedures were canceled Thursday morning after SPS announced the completion of the police investigation, which determined there was no credible threat.

Schools were in session on Thursday and followed a regular schedule. SPS, however, will continue its safety measures by adding extra school security staff on and around campuses.

SPS notes that school counselors and social workers are available to support any students who feel uneasy about the recent events.

Other resources are available for students:

Crisis Connections provides a 24-hour crisis line at 899-427-4747.

Students can also access Teen Link at 866-833-6546.

SPS’ coordinated school health team has compiled a list of contacts available on the SPS Mental Health Services Webpage.

Parents are encouraged to teach their kids about social media responsibility. SPS’ Department of Technology Services has online safety tips for students and families.

Additionally, SPS is encouraging parents, students and staff to continue reporting threats by using the SPS Safe Schools Hotline at 206-252-0510.

