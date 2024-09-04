Seattle Public Schools safety measures take effect for first day of classes

Safety measures have been put in place for students who returned to Seattle Public Schools on Wednesday. Among those upgrades, security staff.

Seattle Public Schools contracted with a security firm to hire 16 security staff. According to the district, one guard is assigned to each comprehensive high school, and two to five focus schools, which include: Franklin, Rainier Beach, Chief Sealth, Ingraham and Garfield.

The contracted staff will reportedly be stationed outside the schools.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke to a Garfield High School parent about the added security measures.

"I asked my daughter if she felt safe," said Ina Percival. "She said she felt the security guard made everybody feel safe. I walked by and saw the added police presence."

In addition to the stationed security guards, the district said it would hire 15 new safety and security specialists, increasing the number of people in those roles to 60.

Prior to the change, district high schools averaged two specialists. The five focus high schools will now get two more.

This is all part of the city of Seattle’s $12.25 million investment to expand mental health support for students. It’s also aimed at violence prevention.

Related article

The specialists will not carry firearms, and they will be trained in de-escalation techniques. Part of the focus will be building relationships with students. They’ll also patrol the buildings and monitor lunch and class transition times.

"The real impact will be seen down the line," said community advocate Darnesha Bowman.

Bowman is part of the Central District Accountability Board. She’s helped elevate voices in the Garfield High School community.

"They're scared and are thinking about safety," she said.

Back in June, police say 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight in the Garfield HS parking lot. Nearly three months later, no arrests have been made.

"There’s no reason why kids should go to school and not know if they’re going to come home," said Bowman.

She adds the start of the school year shows promise, but safety needs to be continually addressed.

"Students are also asking for an increase in mental health services," she said.

As for safety on campus Wednesday, Garfield parent Ina Percival said it’s a step in the right direction.

"It’s a community issue. It’s community that cares about its people," she said. "We just need to be supported in doing that and not just today or tomorrow, but for the long-term."

Moving forward, parents and students should notice extra signs warning that schools are firearm-free zones. There will also be video surveillance in some high schools and middle schools.

As for school resource officers or police on campus, SPS and the Seattle Police Department are still discussing what role police officers will play.

While they will be seen on patrol outside of high schools during lunch, and before and after school, no officers will be assigned to work inside schools.

