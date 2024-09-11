Police arrest Spanaway, WA high school teacher for child porn, voyeurism
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Christian Williams has been booked into Pierce County Jail for voyeurism and possession of child pornography.
The 48-year-old was arrested at Spanaway Lake High School, where he was employed as an AP Computer Science teacher. The school was placed on a modified lockdown on September 11 as police made the arrest without incident.
Bethel School District released the following statement to families on Wednesday:
On August 28, deputies in Pierce County say they took a report of a voyeurism incident in the Bonney Lake area.
A teenage girl found a USB plug-in charger with a camera on it in the bathroom she shares with her younger sister, according to law enforcement.
Detectives then established probable cause to search, and eventually arrest, the 48-year-old relative.
Right now, deputies say there is no information that Williams committed any crimes at the high school.
