Police arrest Spanaway, WA high school teacher for child porn, voyeurism

Christian Williams has been booked into Pierce County Jail for voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

The 48-year-old was arrested at Spanaway Lake High School, where he was employed as an AP Computer Science teacher. The school was placed on a modified lockdown on September 11 as police made the arrest without incident.

Bethel School District released the following statement to families on Wednesday:

"This afternoon, a Bethel School District teacher was arrested at school. Pierce County Deputies came onto campus at Spanaway Lake High School, put the school into a modified lockdown, and made the arrest without incident.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has told us that at this time there is no information that the arrest was school related. We have no further information about this incident.

Please contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for additional information."

On August 28, deputies in Pierce County say they took a report of a voyeurism incident in the Bonney Lake area.

A teenage girl found a USB plug-in charger with a camera on it in the bathroom she shares with her younger sister, according to law enforcement.

Detectives then established probable cause to search, and eventually arrest, the 48-year-old relative.

Right now, deputies say there is no information that Williams committed any crimes at the high school.

