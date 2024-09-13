Police arrest 2 men, find guns and drugs inside Aberdeen apartment

Police arrested two young men in Aberdeen after discovering guns, hard drugs and cash inside their apartment on Thursday.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (GHSO), the Drug Task Force and officers with the Aberdeen Police Department served a search warrant at an apartment near the corner of North F Street and East 1st Street.

During the search, authorities recovered about 331.5 grams of meth, 45.5 grams of cocaine, $5,000 in cash and a total of five firearms. (Photo: Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested the suspect, a 20-year-old Aberdeen man, and booked him into the Grays Harbor County Jail for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested the suspect’s roommate, a 19-year-old Aberdeen man who was on the apartment’s lease. He was also taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

An Aberdeen Animal Control Officer also responded to the apartment and took two dogs and several puppies into protective custody. The dogs are currently at the Aberdeen animal shelter.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The GHSO is asking anyone who knows of a drug dealer within Grays Harbor County to call the Drug Task Force Tip Line at 360-500-4141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.