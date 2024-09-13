Which bars in Seattle are streaming the Apple Cup game? Here's what we know

The 2024 Apple Cup is happening this Saturday and football fans are gearing up to watch the game at their favorite sports bars. Here's the thing, your favorite bar in Seattle won't be able to stream the game if they don't have Peacock.

FOX 13 Seattle started making calls on Friday, and while some bars are proudly streaming the game and holding Apple Cup events, others are not. We did the hard work for you. Keep reading to see a list of bars that we confirmed have Peacock and will be streaming the game.

While a regular Peacock subscription costs $79.99 per year, the price for a commercial subscription is much greater for bars and restaurants. FOX 13 called Everpass Media, which manages the Peacock Sports Pass, to get an idea of how much bars and restaurants would have to pay to stream the Apple Cup.

Hypothetically speaking, a bar that has 10 TVs with a maximum occupancy of 150 people, the price for Peacock is around $3,400 per year.

Because of this, some Seattle-area bars only plan on showing the game on one big screen, or one or two TVs. Here's which bars plan on streaming the Apple Cup:

College Inn Pub

The College Inn Pub is streaming the Apple Cup on Peacock. The historic bar says its regular food menu will be available, and doors open at noon. This could sadly be the last time the College Inn Pub will celebrate the Apple Cup, as the bar's owners announced they will be stepping down at the end of the academic year.

Duchess Tavern

Just north of University Village is Duchess Tavern, which plans on showing the game on their two main TV screens upstairs, while broadcasting the game audio to patrons downstairs. Duchess plans to open at 11 a.m. and is serving up special apple shots for both UW and WSU fans.

Earl's on the Ave.

Earl's on the Ave will be showing the game on their biggest screen inside the bar. They plan to open their doors at 8 a.m.

Marco Polo (SoDo)

Marco Polo has Peacock and will be streaming Apple Cup 2024. One of the workers said Marco Polo is the Coug bar of Seattle, so expect to see lots of crimson and gray. There's also a special promotion from Gesa Credit Union where fans can win Cougar Gold Cheese and other goodies.

Flatstick Pub (Pioneer Square)

Flatstick Pub is hosting a "Coug Takeover" Apple Cup Pre & Post Game Party at their Pioneer Square location all day this Saturday starting at 8 a.m. They're going to be serving food and drink specials with DJ Goldfinger for the pre-game and DJ Xean for the postgame party. Though their social media flyer says "Go Cougs!", it also says they are dog and Dawg friendly as well. According to Reddit, any of the Flatstick Pub locations are going to be Coug-friendly (South Lake Union, Kirkland and Redmond).

Kangaroo & Kiwi

Kangaroo & Kiwi has Peacock and they will be streaming Apple Cup 2024. They are not holding any Apple Cup-themed events, but they are expecting the bar to be packed with people wearing crimson, gray, purple and gold.

Buckley's

FOX 13 called Buckley's in Belltown and Queen Anne. Workers at the Belltown location said they will have the game on at least one of their TVs, but it's unknown if the Queen Anne location will have it.

Magnolia Village Pub (Magnolia)

Magnolia Village Pub has Peacock, they will be streaming Apple Cup 2024 and they are expecting the bar to be busy. Historically, Magnolia Village Pub has been known as a Coug bar, but recently it has become more welcoming to Husky fans. Sounds like a great spot to get loud for your team. The bar will be operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who are going to watch the game with a party of six or more people, or with anyone under 21, are encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time.

The Dock Sports Bar & Grill (Fremont)

The Dock in Fremont has Peacock, and they will be streaming Apple Cup 2024. I spoke to one of the workers there, and he said they'll accept drop-ins, but he recommends making a reservation ahead of time. He said The Dock is going to be a packed house for Apple Cup, but additionally, Diplo is hosting a 5K and concert at Gasworks Park nearby, which can make it hard for people to find parking, get inside, etc. To make a reservation, visit The Dock's website.

Sluggers

It's a baseball-focused bar, but workers at the bar said they'll have Apple Cup 2024 playing on 10 TVs. The doors open at 7 a.m., giving Coug and Husky fans plenty of time to pre-game.

Jimmy's On First

Jimmy's On First has Peacock and they will be streaming Apple Cup 2024. Workers there said they will have TVs playing other sports as well, but if you and your friends find yourself in a booth that isn't playing Apple Cup, all you have to do is ask an employee and they will gladly change the channel.

Hatback Bar & Grille

We spoke to someone who works at Hatback Bar & Grille, and they said they will have the game on TV. Additionally, they will have a beer garden serving German beers starting at 10 a.m.

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

Rookies will be streaming Apple Cup 2024 on all their TVs with the volume up. Also, they're serving Husky shots and Coug shots. After speaking to one of the workers, it sounds like it's going to be packed. If you're planning on watching the game with a big group of people, show up early and all at once. The worker said that people are seated at tables on a first-come, first-serve basis.

