Jen Gonyer and Al Donohue, the owners of Seattle's College Inn Pub, announced in a news release they will be stepping down from their roles at the end of the academic year.

The beloved University District bar, a fixture near the University of Washington (UW) since the 1970s, will change hands after they finish their "senior year" of ownership, with their last day set for June 15, 2025.

Gonyer and Donohue, both long-time patrons and UW alumni, took over the College Inn Pub at a critical moment in 2020.

The historic pub, known for its cozy, wood-paneled interior and a distinctly English charm, had closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having worked at the pub in the late '90s, Gonyer returned with Donohue to revive it, investing in significant renovations.

The couple reopened the doors in July 2021, restoring the establishment as a gathering spot for students, faculty, and community members. The pub quickly regained its role as a University District staple, hosting trivia nights, dart games and late-night study sessions. Over the last four years, Gonyer and Donohue have fostered a welcoming space for the UW community, helping reconnect patrons with the historic watering hole.

In the news release, Gonyer and Donohue expressed their gratitude to the community for supporting the pub’s revival and noted that while it’s time to pass on the torch, the College Inn Pub will always hold a special place in their hearts.

"We did what we came to do. We reopened the College Inn Pub and restored it to the place we have loved since we were first regulars in the early '90s," said Gonyer. "We will miss the vibrant community and our incredible team but look forward to visiting our ‘alma mater’ the College Inn Pub and helping celebrate all the new traditions to come."

Gonyer and Donohue hope to find a new steward to take over. However, if they don't, the pub's last day of service will be June 15, 2025.

The College Inn Pub’s "graduation" will be marked by special events throughout the year, celebrating the legacy of the pub and its ties to UW. Follow the bar on Instagram and their website for the latest updates.

