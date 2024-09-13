Top weekend things to do in Seattle: September 13-15

One of the most highly anticipated weekends for Washington sports fans is already among us. This weekend, the Washington State Cougars take on the University of Washington Huskies in the 2024 Apple Cup.

If football isn’t your sport of choice, Diplo’s Run Club might be calling your name instead. And keep an eye out on the weather, as there’s a potential for a rumble of thunder, or it could be the rumble from WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown.

Nonetheless, if you’re looking for things to do in Seattle this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

What concerts are in Seattle this weekend?

Luis Fonsi at Marymoor Park Sept. 13

Matchbox Twenty at Washington State Fair Sept. 13

NE-YO with Gym Class Heroes at Washington State Fair Sept. 14

Two Door Cinema Club at WAMU Theater Sept. 14

What festivals are in Seattle this weekend?

Black & Loud Fest: Honoring Black artists in the Pacific Northwest, the Black & Loud Fest was created to showcase the incredible talent located in our very own region. With performances from Ayron Jones, Antwane Tyler, King Youngblood and more, this festival is sure to keep you entertained. More information can be found on their website.

Oktoberfest in Edmonds: The Edmond’s Oktoberfest brought to you by the Rotary Club of Edmonds is a family-friendly event featuring live music, local food vendors, beer garden and even a pet parade. Tickets can be purchased online for Friday and Saturday’s festivities.

Hops & Crops Festival: Enjoy a day on the farm for the Hops & Crops Festival at the Mary Olson Farm this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds support free and low-cost education programs to learn about farming and sustainability in the Pacific Northwest. This is a 21 and up event.

What other events are in the Seattle area this weekend?

Diplo’s Run Club: Trade in your dancing shoes for running shoes this Saturday for an epic celebration promoting health and community. Diplo’s Run Club at Gas Works Parks is a reimagined running experience complete with food, fun and a 5K. Who needs headphones when there’s live performances to motivate you to the finish line? More information can be found here.

David Spade: Known for Saturday Night Live (SNL) and his iconic roles in Joe Dirt, Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers and more, David Spade is coming to Seattle this Saturday for his highly anticipated ‘Catch Me Inside’ tour at The Moore Theatre. Ticket prices start at $41.50 and are selling quickly.

2024 Apple Cup: The Washington Huskies will face off against the Washington State Cougars this Saturday in the 116th Boeing Apple Cups. Whether you’re attending at Lumen Field or watching from home, here’s everything you need to know.

Related article

WWE Smackdown: Let’s get ready to rumble! WWE Smackdown is at Climate Pledge Arena tonight with tickets starting at $30.50. Catch Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes take on LA Knight for an action-packed night.

The Seattle Symphony Orchestra: The Seattle Symphony Orchestra is set to open the season with Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue this Saturday at Benaroya Hall. Known for his vibrant performances, Conductor Emeritus Ludovic Morlot, promises a night full of sunlight and rhythm.

