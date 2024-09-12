Seattle Weather: Cloudy, cooler and late showers return Friday

It was a mix of sun and clouds today across the Pacific Northwest with a few sprinkles in the mountains.

It was a mix of sun and clouds today across the Pacific Northwest with a few sprinkles in the mountains.

Temperatures were again below seasonal average with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures were again below seasonal average with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler overnight lows, dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler overnight lows, dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Patchy clouds will be around to start the day, with a few early sunbreaks possible. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Patchy clouds will be around to start the day, with a few early sunbreaks possible. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Highs will be slightly cooler on Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will be slightly cooler Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies will be cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers starting along the coast, moving inland as the evening continues.

Skies will be cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers starting along the coast, moving inland as the evening continues.

Scattered showers are expected for the weekend with cooler temperatures. There is even the potential for a rumble of thunder Saturday afternoon, so we will continue to monitor the chances. A rain break returns Monday, but showers with cooler temperatures again into midweek.

Scattered showers are expected for the weekend with cooler temperatures.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway booked into King County Jail

How much does it really cost to go to the WA State Fair? We found out

'Belltown Hellcat' spotted on tow truck in Kent: Reddit

Ballard Bridge weekend closures start Friday. Here's what to know

Seattle market sees rise in home listings, higher prices

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.