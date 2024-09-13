RB Ken Walker III doubtful to play for Seattle Seahawks at Patriots

article

Running back Ken Walker III is doubtful to play for the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday against the New England Patriots due to an oblique injury.

Walker was unable to practice for the team this week after being injured late in last week's victory over the Denver Broncos.

"He feels good. He's getting better. Right now it's doubtful and we'll go from there," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Walker.

Walker's expected absence would elevate Zach Charbonnet into the starting role, with Kenny McIntosh set to serve as the backup. Additionally, a call-up of George Holani from the practice squad to serve as additional depth wouldn't be a surprise either.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) were both ruled out for a second straight week. Brown was limited in practice on Wednesday, but couldn't work the rest of the week. Additionally, right tackle George Fant joins Walker as doubtful after injuring his knee in the first quarter of last week's win over Denver.

Macdonald was exceptionally tight-lipped on the injury status of any player on Friday after practice.

"I want to help you, I just want to help out team more," he said.

Stone Forsythe took over in place of Fant last week against the Broncos and is the presumptive starter this week with Fant's expected absence. Rookie Mike Jerrell is the only other tackle currently on the 53-man roster. McClendon Curtis – who played right tackle throughout the preseason – could be elevated from the practice squad for additional depth behind Forsythe as well.

Linebackers Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and Jerome Baker (hamstring) are listed as questionable, but they both managed to return to limited participation in practice on Friday. Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas are the two backup off-ball linebackers on the roster. Patrick O'Connell would be a potential call-up possibility if either Dodson or Baker can't play.

The rest of the roster fully practiced on Friday and is not on the final injury report.

Injury Report:

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS