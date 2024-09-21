Redmond police warn of recent jewelry theft, robberies

Police in Redmond are warning members of the community to be aware of jewelry thieves.

Redmond police post Ring camera video of what they shows a robbery as part of an increased trend from an organized crime group.

Increasing incidents, including one caught on camera, prompted law enforcement to make a public announcement.

A series of 14 thefts in Redmond include one robbery and two attempted robberies on September 19, 2024.

Right now, authorities say they do believe the thefts are part of an organized crime ring.

