Bellevue PD warns of jewelry thieves back in town

Bellevue police are warning that jewelry thieves from the summer appear to be back in town, and they are back to robbing and strong-arming victims.

Detectives are investigating a string of crimes reported the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 17.

According to authorities, three women pulled up in a red or gray sedan, or a gray SUV, spoke with the victim, then stole their jewelry during the conversation.

The first crime was reported around 2:45 p.m. near NE 13th Pl and 156th Ave NE. A victim told police her gold necklace was stolen right off her while she was waiting at a school bus stop. She only realized her necklace was gone once the suspect left in a gray SUV.

The second crime was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 165th Pl NE and NE 30th St. A woman was on a walk when she said three other women pulled up in a gray sedan and demanded jewelry. The victim said she had none, and the suspects drove off.

The third crime was reported around 3:40 p.m. near 148th Ave NE and NE 57th St. A woman said she was strong-armed by three suspects. She told police that two suspects held her from behind, while the third suspect took five to seven necklaces from her.

Bellevue police say none of the victims suffered serious injuries, but they are urging people to use caution when approached by strangers in vehicles. They encourage people to travel in groups, keep your distance during a conversation, and always be aware of your surroundings.

If you are ever in danger, call 911 immediately.

