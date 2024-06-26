Bellevue police search for suspects who yanked jewelry off older adults

article

Bellevue police are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings after a string of recent street thefts that are targeting older adults across the city.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, the incidents involved the suspects, a young female and young male, approaching the victims for help and after the victim assisted, the female suspect would thank them by offering the victims jewelry and either a hug or handshake.

The female suspect would then use the gesture to yank the jewelry off the victim, get into a car and the male suspect would drive away at a high rate of speed, police said.

Black SUV involved in the street theft incident on June 17, 2024.

As of Wednesday, there have been three incidents.

On June 17, a 68-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man were stopped at the corner of 108th Avenue NE and NE 2nd Place by the suspects in a black sedan. Police said the male suspect made a gesture that the female suspect was pregnant and needed to go to the hospital. After the victims gave directions, the female suspect got out of the car, appeared to hug the victim but allegedly unzipped the woman's jacket and ripped her gold chain necklace off. The suspects fled the scene.

On June 19, officers responded to a report of a 71-year-old woman who had her Rolex yanked from her wrist on the corner of 124th Avenue NE and NE 2nd Street. Police said two suspects traveling in a white SUV stopped and asked her for help. After she helped them, the female suspect asked for a handshake, said "thank you" and took her watch. The suspects drove away from the scene.

On June 25, officers responded after a 91-year-old man reported that the female suspect in a white SUV approached him while he was checking his mail. He told officers he thought she was asking for directions and as she reached her hand out, the victim tried to give her a handshake, but she yanked his Rolex off his wrist. The suspects drove away with the victim's watch. Police said the victim had several cuts from the incident.

Bellevue police are now asking all residents, specifically older adults, to use caution when being approached by strangers in cars. Anyone who feels their safety or well-being is in jeopardy, should call law enforcement.

