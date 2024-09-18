Redmond police seek ID of fatal hit-and-run victim

Redmond police need help identifying the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred last weekend.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, officers were called to reports of a hit-and-run near NE 90th St and Redmond-Woodinville Rd NE. According to police, an older man was crossing the street when he was struck by a car.

The suspect car then sped away, leaving the man on the ground with major injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

Witnesses helped police identify the suspect vehicle, and the driver was arrested shortly after.

The victim, however, still has not been identified. He is described as a white man in his late 60s or early 70s, wearing a yellow shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the victim's identity or the hit-and-run is urged to call Redmond police at (425) 556-2500, referencing case #24-024517.

