Hawaii visitor dies on Maui's Haleakala Highway downhill biking tour

A 68-year-old is dead after riding on a widely popular tourist trail in Maui.

Arizona native Jeffrey Hins was killed in a bicycle accident on Hawaii's famous Haleakala Highway at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, local police report.

Haleakala National Park 38-mile Haleakala Highway bikers glide down after watching sunrise at 10023 feet, Maui, Hawaii. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Hins, riding with Maui Downhill, crossed into opposing traffic near Mile Marker 6 and was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing a helmet.

The vehicle's driver and passenger were unharmed. At time of reporting, the involvement of speed, drugs, or alcohol has yet to be determined in the ongoing investigation.

This incident marks the 12th fatality on Maui County roads in 2024, down from 16 the previous year.

Police are currently asking for witnesses to provide further information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.