Crooks get desperate during the holidays, Pierce County Sheriff reports

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspects who caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Gig Harbor pot shop while only getting away with a few hundred dollars of stolen goods.

Just before 5 a.m. on Friday, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department responded to a burglary alarm at the Gallery Marijuana shop on 92nd Avenue NW in Gig Harbor.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an abandoned Hyundai Sonata smashed through the front of the business.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Deputies tell FOX 13 Seattle they believe the car is stolen; its window was broken-out and the dashboard was also tampered with.

Investigators also said surveillance footage showed four to five suspects, who appeared to be kids.

The thieves took off in another car and have not been caught.

During the month of December, investigators say crooks get more desperate.

"Usually, during the holiday season we tend to see a rise in armed robberies, porch pirates, a lot of thefts," said Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Moss tells FOX 13 Seattle, that just like us, thieves are hard-up for cash during the holidays. On top of that, there are plenty of easy opportunities to score a quick come up.

"Around this time of year, the crooks know that people are out shopping for more things and more packages are being delivered. So, the best things that you can do is to not flash your money, not to be flashing expensive items you have when you are putting them in your car to go back inside to do more shopping," he said.

He also suggests online shoppers make sure someone is at home when their packages arrive, or get your goods shipped to work.

