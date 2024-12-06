4 teens, 20-year-old arrested in attempted gun shop break-in in Fall City

Five people, including four teens, were arrested after allegedly trying to break into a firearms store in Fall City early Friday morning.

King County sheriff's deputies initially responded to a 911 call regarding the burglary just after midnight. It happened on Redmond-Fall City Road Southeast and 226th Place Southeast.

The suspects included two 13-year-olds, a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old. Deputies say they fled the scene in a vehicle after spotting a patrol car.

Featured article

After a short pursuit, the suspects eventually crashed on Northeast Tolt Hill Road near Ames Lake.

The 20-year-old, who allegedly said he was the driver, was arrested after the crash. The other four teen suspects ran into the woods, according to deputies.

Eventually, all five suspects were taken into custody and booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center.

The King County Sheriff's Office recommended charges of first-degree burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle for the five suspects. The 20-year-old was recommended an additional charge of attempting to elude police.

Deputies say they also recovered a stolen Hyundai and Kia in the incident.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Ruston, WA law limiting alcohol sales sparks backlash from locals

Police search for woman who robbed bank in Edmonds, WA

18-year-old arrested by SWAT team in Auburn, high-capacity guns seized

Man stabbed while running in North Seattle

Democrats weigh wealth tax as WA projected to be billions in the hole

Mom demands answers from Seattle police following murder of her son

Man arrested in 2013 child sex assault at Kent Dollar Tree, was JBLM soldier

Alleged tire slasher prowling North Beacon Hill in a Porsche

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.