Cool and sunny start to Western WA workweek

Skies today were close to the seasonal average, in the upper 40s to low 50s. We started with showers and clouds, then a few nice afternoon sunbreaks.

Showers tapered this evening and skies cleared, leaving areas of patchy fog with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

High pressure will build to start the week, making for more afternoon sunshine after patchy morning fog. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, peaking in the mid 40s.

We saw some good snow totals over the weekend up at the ski slopes. We saw around a foot of new snow at the north cascade ski slopes, a little less for Snoqualmie and Crystal. The skies will be nice and sunny on Monday if you are heading up for the new snow.

We will see more clouds heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, but skies will remain mainly dry through midweek for the lowlands. A few mountain showers are possible Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the area. Our next round of unsettled weather looks to return Thursday through the weekend. Snow levels will be around the passes Wednesday and Thursday. Looking at more rain for the weekend along with breezy winds.