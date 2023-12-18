Horse shot, killed in Pierce County, deputies investigating

article

Pierce County deputies are investigating after a person allegedly drove up to a horse and shot it to death.

This happened overnight near Vickery Ave S and 132nd St E. Deputies say the owners of the horse found the horse's body in the front of the stable. Neighbors told deputies they heard possible gunshots around midnight.

One neighbor showed video of a white car driving on the same street around 12:30 a.m., possibly firing gunshots.

No suspect has been identified.