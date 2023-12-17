Arlington Police arrest man accused of raiding food bank refrigerator

article

A man is behind bars accused of breaking into an Arlington Community Food Bank refrigerator Friday. The incident was captured on the non-profit’s camera.

Video shared with FOX 13 News shows a man, who police say used a stolen truck, raiding the Arlington Community Food Bank’s refrigerator shortly after 7:30 a.m.

It’s believed he gained entry by damaging the unit’s heavy-duty handle.

"It looks like he hit it with a sledgehammer," said Carla Rankin, executive director of the food bank. "He broke the seal in the process, so the refrigerator needs repair, too."

The video shows the suspect making multiple trips in and out of the refrigerator, loading up cases of food into the back of a pickup truck.

Among the items taken—Kirkland brand hams, six cases of yogurt, a case of sour cream and cottage cheese, 600 gallons of milk and enough fresh eggs for 600 household.

"We just had a delivery that morning, too," Rankin told FOX 13.

The theft happened on the same day the food bank launched its holiday food distribution.

"Our holiday spending budget is significantly more than the rest of the year. We get all the essentials" said Rankin. "This allows people to have a nice holiday dinner. That’s what he made an impact on."

Despite the theft, the food bank said it will move forward with helping families, as it always does.

"We already had other organization step up asking, ‘How can we help?'" Rankin said.

According to Arlington Police, the individual seen on camera was found and arrested on Friday.

"This really was a community effort to find him," Rankin told FOX 13. "People were posting where they saw him going. He eventually went onto private property. We're grateful that he was caught."

When police caught up to him, he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He’s currently being held at the Snohomish County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including burglary.

It's unclear what became of the stolen eggs, milk, hams, and other product.

"Whatever he needed it for, all he had to do was ask, and we would have helped," said Rankin.