SWAT team called to Maple Valley home, suspect barricading themselves inside

King County deputies are negotiating with a suspect barricaded in a home in Maple Valley.

Authorities have not specified what led up to the incident, but deputies were called to a home near 242nd Ave SE and SE Kent Kangley Rd around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Negotiators and a SWAT team were called to speak with the suspect.

People are urged to avoid the area, as it is still considered an active scene.

