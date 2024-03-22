Maple Valley burglary spree: Several businesses targeted within hours of each other

Businesses in the Maple Valley and Covington areas are bolstering their security systems after back-to-back break-ins hit the community on the weekend of March 9.

Three of those attempted burglaries and burglaries happened within about an hour of one another, according to business owners.

At Goobie's Doobies in Maple Valley, the owner says the thieves targeted vape products, and they ultimately left some good clues behind.

"They came in and jumped the counter and targeted this area here," said Tea Fortner, Goobie’s Doobies General Manager, pointing to a back wall.

Fortner says security video shows a group of 4 to 5 thieves breaking into her shop during the heart of the area crime spree that happened in the Maple Valley and Covington areas of King County on March 9.

"They were all wearing puffy jackets with hoods and some of them had masks on," said Fortner.

She says the group first busted through the shop's driveway fencing.

"They drove through the gate with the stolen car," said Fortner.

At least two other getaway cars followed with the crew parking them in the lot. Then security video showed the group approaching the business on foot, and smashing through a side window, heading for the product wall. One of the members of the crew was caught on camera doing a face-plant as they tried to get over the counter.

"He’s tripping on the display case as he falls over it," said Fortner.

Another kicked a cabinet but failed to break the glass. Alarms were blaring at the time, so Fortner said the group fled quickly without getting a lot of products.

"The police were already dispatched," she said.

They left a stolen car in the driveway and loaded themselves into two other getaway cars. Tea says security video shows an officer driving by them as they are pulling out.

She believes that they were just getting the call, or hadn't gotten it yet. She says on the positive side, the thieves did leave clues behind.

"They got good fingerprints off of multiple areas," said Fortner.

The same night, at nearby Bud Hut, thieves tried to break in a door but were unsuccessful at getting into the cannabis shop. Business owners tell me that at least four other businesses in the county were targeted the same night, including a smoke shop.

At Goobie's Doobies, it wasn't long before the thieves came back, but this time a new outdoor alarm system scared them off.

"They came back 3 days later, but we knew as soon as they were on the premises due to our advanced security measures," said Fortner.

In August 2022, FOX 13 talked with Fortner after her employees were robbed at gunpoint. Since that time, she says those suspects have been arrested, with one being convicted and another still going through the legal process. Now, she hopes the same happens for this crew.

"They did get good fingerprints. I hope that there will be prosecution on this also," she said.

Fortner says the police and deputies have increased their area patrols since the burglaries. She has also hired security to stay on the grounds overnight.

