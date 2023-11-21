'Please think about the kids': Friends of woman found dead in Maple Valley plead with public for tips

The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified two bodies found at a popular trail head in Maple Valley on Thursday.

Investigators say 57 year-old Robert Leroy Riley and 34 year-old Ashley Nichole Williams died from gunshot wounds in their chest.

Friends of Williams say she leaves behind five young children.

"Her youngest son is turning 3 this weekend and there was a party she was going to be coming to," said Deanna Powell.

Powell adopted two of Williams' youngest children and says instead of celebrating the holidays together, she is helping with funeral arrangements for Williams.

"She is mommy Ashley. She's very involved in the kids' lives, and they're just really going to feel the loss," said Powell.

Powell set up this GoFundMe account to help pay for Williams' funeral and to help her children.

"Please think about the kids and how much they're going to miss their mom," said Powell.