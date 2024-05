article

One person has died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on SR 169 near Cedar Grove Road in Maple Valley.

The crash was reported around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

All lanes were blocked for several hours in both directions near 218th Pl SE.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.