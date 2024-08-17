3 victims in deadly Skagit County fire were also shot, man missing

article

The three victims found dead in a house fire in Concrete were shot before their deaths, Skagit County Coroner's Office confirmed Sunday.

On August 9, Erin Birman, a 52-year-old woman, was found dead at the fire scene along with her 19-year-old son, Taylor Dawson and Taylor’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Jillian Whitney Van Boven.

Crews work to process the scene of a deadly house fire in Concrete, Skagit County, looking for clues in their investigation.

Police are still looking for the person of interest in this case, the fourth resident of the home, and his truck. They say Erin's husband, 49-year-old Jason Birman, was at the residence in the time leading up to it burning.

Birman is wanted for three counts of second degree murder, according to police in Mount Vernon.

The missing truck is a 1994 Chevrolet pickup with Washington license plate C67636L.

Anyone who may have any information or witnessed the fire is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number 360-428-3211 or during business hours, call Mount Vernon Police at 360-336-6271.

