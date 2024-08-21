Rain delays SR 167 closure, but Seattle drivers still face weekend traffic trouble

Drivers in the Seattle area were bracing for a weekend of significant traffic disruptions due to three major road closures, but a planned closure of southbound SR 167 has been postponed due to rainy weather in the forecast.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Wednesday in an X post that the southbound SR 167 closure between SR 516/Willis St/Kent Des Moines Rd (MP 20) and S 277th St (MP 18) has been delayed. The closure was originally scheduled to start this Friday, Aug. 23, but it will be rescheduled for a later date.

Despite this delay, drivers are still being warned to prepare for what WSDOT was calling "trouble" on Seattle roads this weekend, as two other major closures will still take place. The closures involve northbound I-405 and SR 520, both of which will be shut down for 54 straight hours starting Friday night.

The closures are part of ongoing projects, including the SR 520 Montlake Project and the I-405 Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. WSDOT has emphasized that careful planning and mapping out alternative routes are crucial for avoiding severe traffic delays.

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to check for updates and plan ahead to navigate what could still be a challenging weekend for Seattle-area traffic.

