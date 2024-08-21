Seattle weather: Staying cloudy and cool this week

Fall-like weather will continue through the weekend in Seattle, with plenty of clouds and a few showers.

Wednesday will bring cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions to the Puget Sound area, with a few isolated showers.

Expect cooler than average temperatures Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies for the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heaviest rain will fall on the Washington Coast starting this afternoon into the overnight period. Thunderstorms are also possible over the Olympic Peninsula.

Showers will hit the Washington Coast Wednesday evening, while the Puget Sound area remains mainly dry. (FOX 13 Seattle)

August started off warm in Seattle, but the past week and a half has been mainly cooler than average. Temperatures will likely remain below average through early next week.

After a warm start to August, Seattle has been mainly cooler than average the past week and a half. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A low pressure system will drop south today and settle in off the Oregon Coast Thursday. This will spin some moisture into Western Washington Thursday and Friday, bringing a chance for lowland showers and mountain thunderstorms.

A low pressure system spinning off the Oregon Coast will bring showers to Western Washington Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The chance for showers will linger into the weekend as temps stay well below average for this time of year. So far, next work week is looking sunnier and warmer.