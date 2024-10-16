Seattle youth therapist flees US after child porn charges

A local child therapist who police say they arrested for child pornography was able to flee the U.S.

Law enforcement at the airport stopped the suspect, Yuexiang "Bruce" Ling, but documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle say Port of Seattle officers let the accused child sex exploiter go due to confusion over red tape.

"Port of Seattle police was on scene and declined detention of the subject due to a lack of a warrant," said Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. "We believe they absolutely could have arrested him, and we were under the belief that they would have, because they did not need a warrant to arrest him."

Probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle show 26-year-old Ling worked as a family and children’s therapist.

According to the documents, Ling was employed with Valley Cities Behavioral Health Care. Ling claimed in that role, he collaborated with schools, Department of Children, Youth & Families, Child Protective Services and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Police discovered dozens of images of child pornography in a computer file, alongside a file of his cover letter for an application to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

(File / FOX 13)

"That’s just so awful when you read the details of those court documents," said McNerthney.

Ling bonded out of jail with possibly as little as $7,500 dollars out-of-pocket. He turned over his IDs and a Chinese passport to police, but somehow acquired a new, illegal passport, which he brought to the airport with the goal of fleeing the country.

Despite U.S. Homeland Security flagging his planned escape, and the King County Sheriff's Office notifying Port of Seattle to make an arrest — which other court documents show they agreed to — officers let Ling board an airplane to China.

McNerthney says this should not have been the outcome.

"What he could have been arrested on is two things — one, attempted bail jumping, for trying to board that flight. The other was not following court orders and getting that passport to get on the flight," explained McNerthney.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Port of Seattle Police Department to learn what led to the decision to let Ling flee the country, and if any changes have been made to agency policy. We have also reached out to Valley Cities, DCYF and Seattle Children's Hospital.

DCYF responded to our request for comment, and said they do not have a contract with the company that employed Ling.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Navy aircraft crashes near Mount Rainier, crew status unknown

‘Belltown Hellcat’ bonds out of jail, skips Seattle court hearing

What is going on with WA's deer population?

Encampment in Burien closed, residents transitioned to housing

Suspect DNA in 2009 Seattle robbery matches 2023 child rape, police seek ID

The Summit at Snoqualmie to charge daily parking fees. Here's why

Seattle judge frustrated with death threats over controversial bail decisions

Prosecutors charge 2 teens connected to 70+ King County robberies

Photo frenzy at WA's Mt. Rainier raises alarm over environmental damage

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.