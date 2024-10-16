Renton man pleads not guilty to handyman’s murder, victim’s mother forgives him

A 20-year-old Renton man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges Tuesday, accused of fatally stabbing a handyman during a confrontation last month.

K'Shawn Jimerson, who was only 19 years old at the time of the incident, allegedly killed 65-year-old Michael Gray after an argument while Gray was working at Jimerson's grandmother's apartment.

Part of the attack was captured on Ring camera footage, which shows Jimerson hitting Gray twice from behind with a broomstick. Gray, who had been doing maintenance at the residence, followed Jimerson into the apartment, where the fatal stabbing allegedly occurred.

Jimerson later called 911, admitting to the stabbing but claiming it was in self-defense.

The case has drawn public scrutiny, with Jimerson and his family reportedly facing threats and acts of vandalism.

"After the hearing, the mother of our client had her tire slashed in the court parking lot," Jimerson’s defense attorney said.

Despite these incidents, prosecutors clarified that Gray’s family was not involved in any retaliation. In fact, Gray’s mother had what prosecutors described as a "lovely" conversation with Jimerson’s grandmother.

Gray’s mother, who attended the hearing via Zoom, delivered an emotional message of forgiveness directly to Jimerson.

"From the bottom of my heart, I forgive you," she said, an act of grace that left the courtroom quiet.

Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender expressed concern about threats and property damage experienced by Jimerson’s family following previous hearings.

"While there's no proof connecting the threats and property damage, it's not irrational to draw that conclusion," said Bender. She also condemned any acts of retaliation outside the legal system.

Prosecutors had initially requested bail be set at $2 million, citing the seriousness of the charges and concerns about public safety. However, the court maintained bail at $500,000, with conditions including electronic home monitoring, no contact with witnesses, and restrictions on travel outside Washington without court approval.

Jimerson’s bail remains set at $500,000. If he posts bail, he will be placed on electronic monitoring. The next court appearance is scheduled for November, with an omnibus hearing and trial set for early December.

