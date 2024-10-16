Police searching for missing woman in Federal Way

Federal Way Police are asking for the public's help to locate a developmentally delayed woman that went missing on Monday.

The Federal Way Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Christina "Kristine" Korzan, who was last seen leaving her home on Southwest 350th Street near 27th Avenue Southwest.

Christina "Kristine" Korzan

Korzan is developmentally delayed and left without taking her required medication.

Korzan was last seen wearing a solid black t-shirt and black leggings with a floral pattern on them. She is about 5’5" tall, 180 lbs, and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone who sees Korzan or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Federal Way PD immediately at 253-835-2121.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle youth therapist flees US after child porn charges

Navy Growler jet crash in WA: What may have happened near Mt. Rainier

Bodycam shows suspect throw bomb at cops on I-90

Wreckage of Navy aircraft located near Mount Rainier, 2 pilots still missing

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after fall from hotel floor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.