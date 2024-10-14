MIPA activated for missing Renton, WA man considered at-risk

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Renton man who is considered at-risk.

The WSP activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) on Monday for 30-year-old Jesse Garrison.

Photo: Washington State Patrol

Garrison is considered a vulnerable adult with mental health concerns.

Authorities say Garrison was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 13, at around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Jefferson Ave. NE and NE 12th St.

He is 6’1" and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt under a gray T-shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a white jacket.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This MIPA was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Renton Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

21-year-old shot by girlfriend's estranged husband after chase in Bremerton, WA

Teen robbery suspects who robbed Seattle Subway may be connected to 78 crimes

Helicopter transports victims of three-car crash in Enumclaw, WA

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

Explosive devices shut down I-90 for hours on Mercer Island, WA

Commentary: Fans have waited long enough, Mr. Silver. Please begin expansion talks now

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.