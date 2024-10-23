WSP searching for missing man last seen at Renton adult care facility

The Washington State Patrol has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man last seen at an adult care facility in Renton.

Renton Police and WSP are looking for 34-year-old Talin Morris, who went missing on October 13 at around 5:30 p.m.

The facility where Morris was last seen is located on 126th Place Southeast, just west of Lindbergh High School.

Morris is 6'2", 240 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown canvas jacket and dark blue jeans.

According to Renton Police, Morris said he was going to his grandmother's home in Bellingham, but his family has not heard from him.

If you see Morris, please call 911.

