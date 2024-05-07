Bird flu detected in wild animals in Washington

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in multiple animals in Washington state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA updated its 2024 list of where bird flu has been detected in wild animals.

Here is a list of animals and their location in Washington state.

One bobcat in King County

Three striped skunks in Stevens County

What is Avian Influenza?

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is a disease that is highly contagious and often deadly in poultry, caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5) and A (H7) viruses; it is also known as bird or avian flu. HPAI viruses can be transmitted by wild birds to domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

Can humans get sick from bird flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a human bird flu infection is a rare occurrence. Typically, these viruses do not infect people.

Health officials say a person can get infected with bird flu if enough infection gets into their eyes, nose, mouth, or if it is inhaled.

How does bird flu spread to humans?

Health officials say the bird flu can spread to a person who is exposed to saliva, mucous or feces from infected birds.

Those who are in close contact with infected birds, who also do not use proper respiratory or eye protection, are at greater risk of being infected.

What are the first signs of bird flu?

According to the CDC, the signs of bird flu in humans can range from no symptoms to mild illnesses, and in severe cases, illnesses like pneumonia that require hospitalization. The CDC is reporting that some severe cases of bird flu infection have resulted in death.

