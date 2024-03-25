As the Seattle Mariners kick off their first homestand of the season, fans are in for a treat with a lineup of exciting events and promotions at T-Mobile Park. From Julio Rodríguez Bobblehead Nights to College Night to special military discounts, there's something for everyone to enjoy during this action-packed week of baseball.

Keep reading for all the highlights.

Thursday, March 28 vs Boston Red Sox — 7:10 p.m.

Opening Day presented by Starbucks: Limited tickets are still available for this highly anticipated game.

Ceremonial First Pitch: Mariners legend and seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz will throw the first pitch.

National Anthem: Ben Gibbard, singer for Death Cab for Cutie, will perform.

Awards Presentation: Julio Rodríguez will be honored with his second Silver Slugger award, presented by Mariners Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki.

Run Around the Bases: 11-year-old Seton, a Make-A-Wish child from Colbert, WA, will perform the ceremonial run around the bases.

Presentation of Colors: Over 50 Starbucks partners will present the grand flag during the national anthem.

Giveaway: All fans will receive a 2024 season magnetic schedule presented by Starbucks.

Friday, March 29 vs Boston Red Sox — 6:40 p.m.

J-Rod Squad presented by adidas: Fans in the J-ROD Squad seating section will receive a special Julio-inspired T-shirt.

College Night: College students can enjoy $10 View Level tickets.

National Anthem: Tillicum Middle School from Bellevue will perform.

Saturday, March 30 vs Boston Red Sox — 6:40 p.m.

City of Seattle Employee Day: Specially priced tickets are available to honor Seattle's city employees.

Military Discount presented by Boeing: Members of the U.S. military can enjoy 10% off select seats with a valid military ID.

National Anthem: Briarwood Elementary School from Renton, WA will perform.

Sunday, March 31 vs Boston Red Sox — 1:10 p.m.

National Anthem: The John B Cooper School from Seattle will perform.

Monday, April 1 vs Cleveland Guardians — 6:40 p.m.

Julio Rodríguez "No Fly Zone" Bobblehead Night: The first 10,000 fans will receive a special bobblehead.

Mariners Value Game: Tickets as low as $10 are available, with a new expanded Value Menu.

Anime Night: Fans can pick up a Mariners-themed Anime T-Shirt, with proceeds benefiting ANCEA and Sakura-con.

National Anthem: Challenger Elementary School from Issaquah, WA will perform.

Tuesday, April 2 vs Cleveland Guardians — 6:40 p.m.

Julio Rodríguez "No Fly Zone" Bobblehead Night: Second chance to get the bobblehead.

J-Rod Squad presented by adidas: Fans in the J-ROD Squad seating section will receive a special T-shirt.

Peanut Controlled Night: Specially priced seats in a designated peanut-free section.

Mariners Value Game

National Anthem: International School from Bellevue will perform.

Wednesday, April 3 vs Cleveland Guardians — 1:10 p.m.

Julio Rodríguez "No Fly Zone" Bobblehead Night: Final opportunity for the bobblehead.

Mariners Value Game

Fans can secure their tickets for these exciting games and promotions at mariners.com/tickets. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of these memorable Mariners moments at T-Mobile Park.

