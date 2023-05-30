Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez named AL Player of the Week

article

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was named American League Player of the Week for the second time in his career.

Rodríguez hit .467 over the last week with two home runs, four doubles, 7 RBI and six runs scored. He recorded hits in all seven games played with six multi-hit games during the week against the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates. He led the AL in batting average, total bases (24) and extra-base hits (6) while being tied for first in hits (14) and doubles. He was also tied for second in the AL in RBI.

"Julio has had an awesome home stand, which is great to see," manager Scott Servais said. "The timing is there, swinging at the right pitches, hitting the ball hard, hitting it over the fence. Doing all of the things that we're used to seeing Julio do. Well deserved. He has had a great week."

Rodríguez has an eight-game hitting streak overall including last night's loss to the New York Yankees. He's batting .471 over that span with three home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI and seven runs scored and a 1.339 OPS. He has extra-base hits in seven of those eight games played.

Rodríguez won an AL Player of the Week award once during his rookie season last year. He earned the nod for the week of June 27-July 3, 2022 when he hit .360 with three home runs, two doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored.