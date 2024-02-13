Pearl Jam announces 2 Seattle shows for 'Dark Matter World Tour'

article

Hours after sharing a new song, Seattle rock band Pearl Jam announced that they will be releasing a new album and going on a world tour.

The 35-date tour kicks off this spring in Vancouver, B.C., and the band is scheduling two shows at Climate Pledge Arena – May 28 and 30.

This will be Pearl Jam's first hometown performance in six years.

Tickets are available two ways:

A Ten Club members-only presale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, February 12 are eligible to participate in this presale. More info at pearljam.com Fans can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam b y Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time for Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand shows and by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT for North America shows.

Along with the tour announcement, the band will be releasing their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, and shared the title track.

Pearl Jam created the album in 2023 in just three weeks at a studio in Malibu, which will be out on April 19.

"As a result, Dark Matter channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it. All of the blood, sweat, tears, and energy of a storied career felt renewed and poured into this one body of work," the band said.

"I’m getting chills, because I have good memories. We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work," said band member and legad vocalist Eddie Vedder.