Pearl Jam guitarist joining Thunderpussy for Seattle benefit show
SEATTLE - Rock legends are teaming up for the Stand for Innocence benefit concert in Seattle this October.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Lead guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam performs live on stage during the Dark Matter world tour at Madison Square Garden on September 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
Pear Jam's guitarist, Mike McCready, will join rock band Thunderpussy at The Showbox for the special show.
Proceeds from the October 10 concert will go to the Washington Innocence Project. The organization works to free innocent people imprisoned in Washington.
