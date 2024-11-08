5 Sound Transit stations in Seattle closed for maintenance this weekend

If you plan on using Sound Transit's 1 Line this weekend, maintenance work at several Seattle stations may create some disruptions.

From 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, five 1 Line stations will be closed between Capitol Hill and SODO.

The stations closed this weekend are:

Westlake

Symphony

Pioneer Square

Int'l District/Chinatown

Stadium

Disruption map for 11/8-11/10 (via Sound Transit)

To help passengers navigate the closures, a bus shuttle will run every 10-15 minutes and stop at all closed stations.

Northbound Link shuttle bus stop locations include:

SODO Station: SODO Busway and S Lander Street

Stadium Station: SODO Busway and S Royal Brougham Way

International District Station: 4th Ave S and S Jackson Street

Pioneer Square Station: 3rd Ave and James Street

University Street Station: 3rd Ave and Union Street

Westlake Station: 3rd Ave and Pine Street

Capitol Hill Station: Broadway E and E Denny Way

Southbound Link shuttle bus stop locations include:

Capitol Hill Station: Broadway E and E Denny Way

Westlake Station: Pine St and 5th Ave

University Street Station: 3rd Ave and Union Street

Pioneer Square Station: 3rd Ave and James Street

International District Station: 5th Ave and S King Street

Stadium Station: 6th Ave S and S Royal Brougham Way

SODO Station: S Lander Street and SODO Busway

Train service will run every 15 minutes for passengers traveling between Lynnwood City Center and Capitol Hill stations, and between SODO and Angle Lake stations.

The weekend closures allow Sound Transit crews to work on a future system expansion that will affect 1 Line service.

Visit the Sound Transit website to learn more about future light rail service disruptions.

