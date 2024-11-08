Drunk driver who killed 2 Snohomish High School students sentenced

On Friday, a judge sentenced 37-year-old Delfino Lopez-Morales to more than 12 years behind bars for killing two teenagers in 2023.

Riley Danard and Khalea Thoeuk were driving to West Seattle in March 2023. The two best friends were on their way to celebrate Danard’s 18th birthday.

During the sentencing, the prosecutor said that Lopez-Morales was driving the wrong way on the West Seattle bridge and going 100 mph when he hit the teens.

"I work in West Seattle, and every time I cross that bridge, I have to think about how my brother and his best friend were killed because they were trying to celebrate his birthday," said Danard’s sister Kallista.

Related article

Several family and friends of Danard and Thoeuk spoke during the emotional hearing.

Family of Lopez-Morales also spoke during the sentencing and his defense attorney asked the judge for leniency, citing Lopez-Morales' regret and willingness to plead guilty to the charges.

"It hurts me to know that I hurt somebody. It wasn’t my intention to hurt anybody," said Lopez-Morales.

During her sentencing, Judge Angela Kaake told Lopez-Morales a bad decision does not make a person bad, but also said his recklessness destroyed the lives of many families.

She sentenced him to more than 12 years behind bars.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pacific Northwest wedding vendors helping LGBTQ couples rushing to tie the knot

WA Governor-elect, AG-elect prepared for litigation in 2nd Trump term

Seattle police investigate separate, multiple stabbings in less than 24 hours

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

Central WA student targeted in racist chain text: ‘Utterly in shock’

Child in car seat nearly hit by gunfire in Seattle

Investigators say suspects shot at Pierce Co. deputies during car chase

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.