Seattle weather: Winter advisories ahead lowland rain showers

The snow continues to fall in the Cascades. Winter Weather Advisories remain posted overnight and into Sunday morning for our passes. A winter storm watch will begin on Sunday night as heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive on Monday.

More snow is forecast for the Cascade range with some spots picking up almost a foot.

An unsettled weekend and start to the week will bring additional snow to our mountain passes. Locations near Mount Baker may see about a foot of snow between Saturday night and Monday.

An unsettled weekend and start to the week will bring additional snow to our mountain passes.

After a sloppy Saturday night and Sunday morning, we get a break on Sunday afternoon. It will be a short-lived break as we are forecasting wind and rain to ramp up again by Monday morning.

After a sloppy Saturday night and Sunday morning, we get a break on Sunday afternoon.

The break in the rain will be well-timed as it will likely be dry for Sunday's Seahawks game at Lumen Field.

It'll probably be dry for the Seahawks game on Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An active storm system will arrive on Monday, bringing a wet and windy start to the week with drier conditions by Wednesday.

An active Monday brings a wet and windy start to the week with drier conditions by Wednesday.

Draft