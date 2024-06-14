Kent woman assaults Uber driver and tries to take his car, police say

A 20-year-old Kent woman has been charged with assault after hitting an Uber driver and trying to take his car, police said.

Early Friday morning, officers responded to a report of the incident at an apartment complex in the East Hill neighborhood.

Police said the rideshare driver picked her up in Everett, and she immediately fell asleep in his car.

According to police, when the driver woke her up, she was angry and started screaming at him. He got out of the car and called 911.

Police said the woman got out of the car, ran around and sat in the driver's seat. Surveillance video showed her trying to take the car and hitting the driver when he told her to get out.

Responding officers saw her hit the driver with her phone, pulled over and handcuffed her.

Police said the woman was under the influence, and when police questioned her, she gave the wrong birthrate, claimed that the Uber driver was a maintenance man and had placed her into handcuffs when he came to fix her sink, and she denied being in the car.

She was charged with misdemeanor assault and vehicle trespass, police said.

