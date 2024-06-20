article

Summer has officially hit Seattle, which calls for outdoor celebrations. From whale watching, to live music, to parades and underground tours, here's how to kick off your summer solstice weekend.

Enjoy live music at Climate Pledge Arena

Vampire Weekend, a New York-based indie-rock band is playing their Only God Was Above Us tour at Climate Pledge Arena at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. Their musical style blends indie pop, Afropop, chamber music and pulls inspiration from the '80s pop wave. Tickets start at $25, and are available for purchase.

Cage the Elephant, known for their song "Cigarette Daydreams", is playing at Climate Pledge on Saturday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $90.

Take a Seattle Underground Tour

If you’re not quite used to the warm summer weather, venture below the streets to experience Seattle’s highest-rated underground attraction: "Beneath the Streets Tour".

These one-hour walking tours take you through the historic underground passageways beneath Pioneer Square between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Their 75-minute, 18 and older after-hours-tour, delves into more scandalous elements of underground history on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the 60-minute tour start at $26; 75-minute tickets start at $28.

Attend a huge beer festival

The Washington Brewers Festival, the largest beer festival in the state, is coming to Seattle Center on June 22 and 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can expect food trucks, vendors and, of course, many opportunities to get a taste of Washington’s craft beer industry.

This is a 21 and older event. Neither children nor pets are permitted on the premises.

General admission tickets sell for $49 and VIP guests get early admission and additional benefits for $99.

Watch a summer solstice parade

The 33rd annual Fremont Solstice Parade, hosted by the Fremont Arts Council, is a unique way to express your visual creativity and experience a quirky side of Seattle.

The Solstice Parade coincides with the Fremont Fair, organized by the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. The fair takes place June 22-23 over six city blocks between North Canal Street and Fremont Avenue North, right along the Fremont Cut. It's also where the parade route ends. The event features handmade goods and arts, live music, cocktails and fair food.

The parade kicks off on Saturday at 1 p.m. at 3rd Street and Leary Way.

Visit the Seattle Art Museum

The Seattle Art Museum is showcasing a new exhibit on Friday, June 21. "Poke In the Eye: Art of the West Coast Counterculture" explores the evolution of pop-culture artists on the West Coast in the 1960s and '70s. Adult ticket prices are $29.99.

See a show at Seattle's Paramount Theatre

The Seattle Paramount Theatre is hosting three artists this weekend.

Iron & Wine, a folk band, plays Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; tickets start at $35. Stand-up comedian Ronny Cheing will perform two shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday; ticket prices start at $39.50. And indie folk artist, Adrianne Lenker will perform at 8 p.m on Saturday; tickets start at $40.50.

Got Pride? Head to Capitol Hill Pride

The Capitol Hill Pride march and rally, on Saturday, June 22, will be hosted at Cal Anderson Park. The march will begin at noon, but the event will last from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will include drag costume contests, musicians, artists and entertainment.

Check our Pride guide for more LGBTQ+ events around Seattle throughout the month.

Indulge in strawberry goodness at the Marysville Strawberry Festival

It's strawberry season in Washington and also the start of one of the longest-running parades and festivals in the state. The 2024 Marysville Strawberry Festival starts this week and runs through June 23. It's in its 92nd year and the annual event is filled with multi-day celebrations.

FOX 13 Seattle created a Marysville Strawberry Festival guide with the full schedule of events.

Watch the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena

Watch the Seattle Storm, currently in 4th place in the WNBA, take on the Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, June 23 at noon.

Go whale watching

Join the Puget Sound Express for a variety of whale-watching tours around Seattle. Each tour is four to five hours in length on fully-furnished boats with outdoor viewing and map tracking.

Tickets are available for purchase: $145 for adults and $115 for children between the ages of two and 10; infants are granted free admission.

Whatever you decide to do this weekend, temperatures will remain high through Sunday, so be sure to check the forecast before defrosting your summer wardrobe.

