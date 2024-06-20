Seattle weather: The heat is on for the first day of summer

A ridge of high pressure moving over the Pacific Northwest will send temps soaring into the 80s for the first two days of summer.

It will be a toasty Thursday with high temperatures in the 80s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas. Over the next two days, the coast will remain cooler and more comfortable with onshore flow.

We could see some cumulus cloud development over the Cascades today, but any chance of thunderstorm development will remain east of the Cascade crest today. Showers will be very isolated in that area, if we see anything at all.

High temperatures forecast for Western Washington on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Astronomical summer officially starts Thursday at 1:50 PM in Seattle. The sun will rise at 5:11 AM and the sun will set at 9:10 PM, giving Western Washington almost 16 hours of daylight.

The summer solstice has arrived and so have the late sunsets. (FOX 13 Seattle)

June in Seattle has only registered a handful of warmer than average days, but that will change over the next few days as a warmer pattern develops.

A calendar showing the high temperatures so far in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will be the warmest day of the next week, with highs in the mid 80s in Seattle.

A stronger onshore push will hit on Saturday. While we will see more clouds, temperatures won't take a big hit until Sunday.

Cooler temperatures will arrive in Seattle by Sunday as onshore winds develop. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak system will pass through British Columbia Sunday, bringing more clouds to the Puget Sound area and dropping temperatures, into the 60s. Most of next week looks dry with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 70s.