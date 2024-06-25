Man shot in Bonney Lake, two suspects arrested

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Bonney Lake early Tuesday morning.

According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), at around 12:26 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting someone being shot near the corner of SR-410 and 219th Ave. Ct. E.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot at multiple times and struck once.

BLPD officers then learned that the suspects, who are known to the victim, fled in a vehicle.

Sometime later, the suspect's vehicle was spotted driving in Lakewood and both suspects were detained.

BLPD detectives are still actively investigating the shooting, and the scene may be active for most of the day.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Collin Burnham at burnhamc@cobl.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.